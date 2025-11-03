Sung Si Kyung’s Agency Releases Statement Regarding His Ex-Manager’s Financial Misconduct

Sung Si Kyung’s agency has released a statement regarding the singer’s former manager.

On November 3, it was reported that Sung Si Kyung parted ways with his manager of more than a decade. The manager had been handling on-the-ground operations for Sung Si Kyung’s concerts, broadcasts, advertisements, and events, but recently, the manager caused professional issues and even inflicted financial damage on Sung Si Kyung as well as on related subcontractors and associates. After finding out about this, the manager’s duties were terminated by Sung Si Kyung and his agency.

The agency released the following statement regarding this matter:

Hello, this is SK Jaewon. We would like to address the reports released today regarding Sung Si Kyung’s former manager. It has been confirmed that the former manager engaged in actions that betrayed the company’s trust while performing his duties during his employment. Through an internal investigation, we recognized the seriousness of the matter, and we are currently verifying the exact extent of the damage. The employee has since resigned. We fully acknowledge our responsibility for the lack of supervision and management, and we are reorganizing our internal control system to prevent similar incidents from happening again. We sincerely apologize to the fans who love our artist for causing concern. Thank you.

