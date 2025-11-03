Choi Kwang Il, Nam Ki Ae, Seo Sang Won, Seo Jeong Yeon, And More Bring Diverse Charms In New Drama “Dynamite Kiss”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss” has shared new stills featuring its supporting cast!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Choi Kwang Il and Nam Ki Ae play Gong Ji Hyuk’s parents, Gong Chang Ho and Kim In Ae.

Cha Mi Kyung appears as Go Da Rim’s mother, Jung Myung Soon, while Seo Sang Won and Seo Jeong Yeon portray Yoo Ha Young’s (Woo Davi) parents, Yoo Jin Tae and Han Mi Ok.

The “Natural Bebe” Mother TF Team at a baby products company features Park Ji Ah as Bae Nan Sook, Jung Soo Young as Jang Jin Hee, and Park Jung Yeon as Lee Go Eun, who take on a variety of mother roles facing the challenges of office life. In particular, they broaden the show’s emotional depth by depicting the unique stories and realistic struggles of single mothers, working moms, and unmarried mothers.

In addition, Jung Ga Hee plays Gong Ji Hyuk’s older sister, Gong Ji Hye, while Jung Hwan appears as Yoo Ha Young’s older brother, Yoo Tae Young.

Park Jin Woo takes on the role of marketing team leader Ma Jong Gu, and Shin Joo Hyup portrays Gong Ji Hyuk’s secretary, Kang Kyung Min.

Last but not least, child actor Chae Ja Woon as Kim Joon serves as the mascot of the drama, adding liveliness to the story.

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

