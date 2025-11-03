Kim So Hyun In Talks For New Drama

Kim So Hyun may star in a new drama!

On November 3, a media outlet reported that Kim So Hyun will be starring in the upcoming drama “Romance Expert” (literal title).

In response to the report, Kim So Hyun’s agency PEACHY Company shared, “Kim So Hyun has received an offer to star in ENA’s new drama ‘Romance Expert’ and is currently reviewing it.”

A new project by director Ahn Pan Seok who helmed the popular romance dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon,” “Romance Expert” is a new drama that depicts the romance between a man who once was a swimmer but lost his left leg to illness and a woman who, after losing her way as a medical resident, finds a new path as a graduate student.

Kim So Hyun was reportedly offered the role of Im Yoo Jin, who is on the verge of graduating from the Department of Clothing and Textiles when she gets caught up in an incident and fails in her attempt to enter graduate school; she then becomes fascinated by robotics and enrolls in a master’s program in mechanical engineering.

Stay tuned for more updates!

