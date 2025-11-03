3 Key Terms To Know Before Watching Kang Tae Oh And Kim Se Jeong's “Moon River”

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has revealed keywords that will enhance the viewing experience!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Here are the keywords viewers should know:

1. Personal color

Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh) takes grooming and personal style very seriously—he even set up a private wardrobe inside the Sanguiwon (royal clothing office). For someone of his status, the item that best shows his fashion sense is the dragon robe.

Among the criteria he uses to select one, the most important is his “personal color.” He believes everyone is born with a natural color that suits them and that they should wear fabrics that match it. Lee Gang even makes these colors himself and teaches them to the royal tailors.

2. Hongyeon

In the drama, the red thread connecting destined partners, called “Hongyeon,” plays a key role. Believed to exist from birth, Hongyeon ensures that, no matter the hardships or trials, those connected by the thread will eventually meet. This concept is set to heighten the romance and fantasy of Lee Gang and merchant Park Dal I’s (Kim Se Jeong) story.

How two people from completely different social backgrounds meet by chance, swap their souls, and what role this mischievous connection—Hongyeon—plays in their fate remains to be seen.

3. Messenger

Merchant Park Dal I travels across the country with a load on her back. To succeed, she must combine clever business skills, swift feet, and a keen eye for shortcuts.

Highlighting these traits, a unique network of merchants called “Messenger” will be featured. Established by merchants spread across the country, it can quickly relay news from anywhere.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

