Jeon Yeo Been Appears In Court As A Defendant In “Ms. Incognito”

ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, a shocking twist unfolded when Chairman Ga Sung Ho (Moon Sung Geun), who was believed to be dead, appeared just as Kim Young Ran was about to commit suicide.

Up until now, Kim Young Ran had struggled to expose Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo‘s) misdeeds to the world, as she had promised Chairman Ga Sung Ho. However, as Ga Sun Young’s endless cruelty continued, Young Ran grew increasingly exhausted. When she realized that unless she died, Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young) would be falsely accused of murder, she turned the gun on herself.

At the very moment she was ready to give up everything, the unexpected return of Chairman Ga Sung Ho signaled that Young Ran might have one last chance. Viewers are now curious about what choices Young Ran will make next in her journey of revenge.

The newly released stills depict Kim Young Ran photographed by reporters as she makes her way somewhere, while in another, she appears in court as a defendant.

What began as a battle over money has now escalated into a fight for survival and justice. Kim Young Ran’s unyielding determination, even when standing on the edge of a cliff, along with Jeon Yeo Been’s deeply immersive performance, has heightened viewers’ anticipation for the final two episodes of the drama.

The next episode of “Ms. Incognito” will air on November 3 at 10 p.m. KST!

