Kim Eui Sung Dishes On Rumors About His 'Taxi Driver 3' Character, Fantastic Teamwork, And More

Actor Kim Eui Sung has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Season 3 of “Taxi Driver”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

In the upcoming Season 3, Kim Eui Sung continues his role as Jang Sung Cheol—also known as CEO Jang—the head of the Bluebird Foundation and leader of Rainbow Taxi, who serves as an ally in the revenge service, moving between light and darkness to help victims.

Kim Eui Sung expressed his feelings, saying, “When the show first aired, I never imagined it would continue into a third season. Contrary to many people’s expectations that I would eventually betray everyone and reveal a villainous side, I’m deeply moved to still be part of this project as the head of Rainbow Taxi. Many around me have been anxiously asking, ‘When is Season 3 coming?’ and I’m truly delighted that we can finally present it.”

Regarding the “CEO Jang is a villain” rumor, which has become a meme, he said, “I don’t know what kind of life I must have led for you to still not believe me,” then doubled down on his innocence with, “Please, trust me. Jang Sung Cheol is a righteous man,” drawing laughs.

Regarding the teamwork, Kim Eui Sung shared, “It’s amazing that the five members have stayed together unwaveringly all the way to Season 3,” and added, “The affection each of us has for this project is the driving force behind our teamwork,” revealing his fondness for the team.

Finally, the actor raised anticipation by offering a glimpse of the upcoming season: “In Season 3, a key theme will be tracing the founding spirit behind why CEO Jang created the revenge-for-hire service in the first place.”

“Taxi Driver 3” will premiere on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

