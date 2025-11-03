Jang Ki Yong Dishes On Playing A Cool But Pure-Hearted Romantic In “Dynamite Kiss”

Jang Ki Yong has shared his thoughts on his character in SBS’s upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss”!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Jang Ki Yong stars as Gong Ji Hyuk, a team leader who has it all—looks, talent, and charisma. However, Gong Ji Hyuk, who never believed in love, begins to falter after one earth-shattering kiss.

On why he chose to star in the drama, Jang Ki Yong shared, “I once briefly worked with director Kim Jae Hyun before. The experience left such a great impression on me that I thought, ‘It would be nice to collaborate again someday on a good project.’ Then I came across the script for ‘Dynamite Kiss.’ It was such a fun read, and I think that’s why I felt so excited about it.”

Describing his character Gong Ji Hyuk, Jang Ki Yong commented, “Gong Ji Hyuk is cool and chic on the outside, but when he’s with the woman he loves, he becomes pure and innocent—almost childlike. He’s also very honest when it comes to love. He’s someone who throws himself completely into both work and love. I think that passionate side of him is really charming.”

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

