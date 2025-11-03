Seo Hyun Woo Leads The Fight To Clear Jin Young’s Name In “Ms. Incognito”

The Muchang Village residents will rise together to clear Jin Young’s name in “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

In the upcoming episode, the residents of Muchang Village will rally together in a desperate effort to prove the innocence of Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young), who has been falsely accused of murder and taken into police custody.

In the previous episode, Jeon Dong Min had grown suspicious of Gil Ho Se (Yang Kyung Won) and secretly followed him. As Dong Min suspected, Ho Se was acting on the orders of Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo)—killing Ga Sun Woo (Lee Chang Min) before ultimately taking his own life after a deadly confrontation with Kim Yeong Ran.

Realizing that Yeong Ran—who had already suffered due to Sun Young’s staged assassination attempt—would be in even greater danger if she were accused of killing her stepson, Dong Min helped her flee the scene and turned himself in to the police. However, with the ruthless Ga Sun Young pulling strings behind the scenes, proving Dong Min’s innocence will be no easy task.

Determined to clear his cousin’s name, Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo) joins forces with the Muchang Village residents to fight for Dong Min’s freedom. In newly released stills, Dong Min appears calm as he faces his grim reality, while his lawyer Lee Don’s expression hints at the weight of the situation.

Meanwhile, the villagers—worried for Dong Min—gather anxiously in front of the police station. Having shared many moments together, the Muchang Village residents unite with Lee Don to rescue him. With the appearance of a key witness expected to turn the case around, anticipation is mounting over how this tense incident will unfold.

The next episode of “Ms. Incognito” will air on November 3 at 10 p.m. KST!

