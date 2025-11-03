Ha Seung Ri Learns Startling Truth As Ryu Jin And Gong Jung Hwan Clash In “Marie And Her Three Daddies”

Ha Seung Ri will uncover an unexpected truth in tonight’s episode of “Marie and Her Three Daddies”!

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” follows Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her journey to uncover the truth about her father, ultimately depicting the creation of an unconventional family built on bonds deeper than blood.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Marie had been startled to learn that her father, Kang Min Bo (Hwang Dong Joo), was moving into the back room of her family’s home. Though it had been 20 years since they last met, her feelings toward him were far from simple. Before long, another event unsettles her even more—leaving her in deep shock and unable to easily recover.

As Kang Marie struggles to process a shocking new revelation, newly released stills show her sitting at a bus stop with a troubled expression.

Meanwhile, tension rises between Lee Poong Joo (Ryu Jin) and Jin Gi Sik (Gong Jung Hwan), who find themselves caught in a battle of their own. Jin Gi Sik, who is usually sly and playful, wears an uncharacteristically serious expression as he takes notes. Previously, he had spotted Poong Joo meeting near the sperm donation center at Uhm Hospital with Uhm Gi Bun (Jung Ae Ri) and resident Pyo Do Gi (Kim Young Jae), which sparked his suspicions. Lost in thought while jotting things down, Gi Sik suddenly storms off to confront Poong Joo.

Unaware of Gi Sik’s suspicions, Poong Joo continues his disciplined routine, even squeezing in a workout at his office. When Gi Sik bursts in and starts picking a fight, Poong Joo stands his ground with unflinching confidence—leaving Gi Sik visibly flustered. What impact will this heated exchange and their conversation have moving forward? And what kind of secret project Poong Joo, Gi Boon, and Do Gi are pursuing behind Gi Sik’s back?

Episode 16 of “Marie and Her Three Daddies” airs on November 3 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

