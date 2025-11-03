Jeon Yeo Been Turns Heads In Red As She Plots Her Daring Move At The Funeral In “Ms. Incognito”

Jeon Yeo Been will be making a daring transformation and an even bolder entrance in tonight’s episode of “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman hoping to turn her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) shocked everyone by killing her own younger brother Ga Sun Woo (Lee Chang Min) to seize the Gasung Group’s fortune and secure her power. To make matters worse, Gil Ho Se (Yang Kyung Won)—the man who carried out the murder under Ga Sun Young’s orders—ended his own life after a fierce confrontation with Yeong Ran—leaving fewer and fewer clues to expose Ga Sun Young’s crimes.

Now, determined to unmask Ga Sun Young and take the upper hand in the inheritance war, Yeong Ran plans a daring counterattack at Ga Sun Woo’s funeral. Newly released stills show her stealing the spotlight in a bold red suit—an outfit strikingly out of place at a funeral—capturing the attention of reporters and hinting at her audacious plan to turn the tables.

As Yeong Ran also moves to rescue Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young), who was ensnared in Ga Sun Young’s trap while trying to protect her, anticipation is mounting for the fearless moves she’ll make next.

The next episode of “Ms. Incognito” will air on November 3 at 10 p.m. KST!

