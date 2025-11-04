DAY6’s Dowoon Makes Heartfelt Donation To Meaningful Cause

DAY6’s Dowoon has donated to a meaningful cause!

On October 31, Dowoon donated 100 million won (approximately $69,700) to Samsung Medical Center to help cover medical expenses for children and adolescents.

The donation will be used to pay for surgeries, transplants, and other treatments for young patients at Samsung Medical Center.

Dowoon said, “Thanks to the love and support I’ve received from so many fans, I was able to take part in this meaningful act of giving. I will continue to be grateful for the love I’ve received, and I’ll strive to make a positive impact.”

Dowoon remains active as DAY6 commemorates their 10th anniversary. The band will host their special concert “The Present” from December 19 to 21 in Seoul, ending the year on a meaningful note.

