Watch: Jung Kyung Ho Dances His Heart Out Before Realizing He’s In A Courtroom In New Drama “Pro Bono” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono” has dropped a new teaser!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

The teaser opens with a creak as a door swings open in the dark. Dressed in judicial robes, Kang David makes a grand entrance like the star of the show, confidently soaking in the spotlight as he unleashes his hidden energy.

The music captivating Kang David is 2NE1’s “I Am the Best.” Immersed in its confident lyrics and upbeat rhythm, he moves with ease to the beat, his robe swirling as the space transforms into his personal stage.

Just as his self-indulgent performance reaches its peak, the lights suddenly flash on with the lyric “Oh my God.” The stage for Kang David’s lively display turns out to be a courtroom—a place where silence is expected—with several onlookers quietly watching.

Realizing that every eye in the courtroom is on him, Kang David quickly shifts into a mock exercise routine then awkwardly backs away and slips out of sight. Even in this embarrassing moment, his playful charm turns the situation into laughter.

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

