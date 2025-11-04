'Ms. Incognito' Ratings Soar To New All-Time High Ahead Of Finale + 'Nice To Not Meet You' Premieres To Promising Start

ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” has enjoyed a boost in ratings ahead of its series finale!

According to Nielsen Korea, the second to last episode of “Ms. Incognito” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 6.3 percent. This is a 1.2 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 5.1 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Nice to Not Meet You” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent.

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Ms. Incognito” on the new personal best!

