7 K-Pop Idol Duos Who Are From The Same Group But Radiate Opposite Energy In The Best Way Possible

The best part of a K-pop group is the diverse energy and vibes of each member. Whether you’re all about cuteness or prefer a more suave, cool personality, there’s bound to be an idol that will catch your eye! These stars have totally opposite energy—but prove that opposites sometimes match perfectly!

Stray Kids’ Changbin and I.N

Stray Kids’ Changbin pretty much never wears anything but black, and I.N is the fashionista of the group with his OOTD pics. Regardless, they make for a striking match! Changbin levels out I.N’s infectious smile in this performance of their duo song. Two opposites came together to bring an amazing performance—and an amazing track!

In this throwback performance of “ELEVEN” filmed during IVE’s filming for “HEYA,” An Yu Jin and Rei have totally different performing styles. Rei’s sweet, animated dance style is super cute, while Yu Jin has a smooth, cool vibe about her. Their unique styles show off their differences beautifully while still matching each others’ groove!

They may both be performing a cute cat dance challenge in matching outfits, but Sung Han Bin and Ricky of ZEROBASEONE could not be giving more different vibes! Han Bin is giving his all with the aegyo, while Ricky maintains his somewhat serious self. They may be completely different, but their opposing visuals make for a striking look!

i-dle’s Soyeon and Miyeon

This video is the perfect example of how different Soyeon and Miyeon are but also how great their chemistry is! Soyeon’s cool-girl look matches her more serious personality—a total contrast to Miyeon’s glamorous visuals and frequent giggles! This clip of bloopers is not only hilarious but super sweet. i-dle’s opposites really match well!

ENHYPEN’s Jay and Sunoo

This cute little dance challenge is perfect for Sunoo and his overflowing aegyo, but Jay is still doing it in his own way! These two ENHYPEN members give off completely different visual energies, but somehow you can’t help but watch the video because the contrast is so fun. They definitely made this challenge unique and funny to watch!

TWICE’s Jihyo and Tzuyu

Tzuyu couldn’t be looking more glamorous in this dance challenge featuring her solo release, but Jihyo is bringing the energy! It seems almost like the leader and maknae have switched places in this video, but true TWICE fans know that this dynamic is natural for them. Jihyo has her signature magnetic smile, and Tzuyu has her princess visuals on display!

They may both be a part of BTS’s rap line, but these two seem like total opposites! Suga in his signature all-black look is a contrast from j-hope’s eclectic style, but they perform perfectly together. Suga even cracks a smile once or twice, matching j-hope’s iconic heart-shaped grin! Their opposites make for a perfect match in this performance of Suga’s solo song.