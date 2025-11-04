Pyo Ye Jin Discusses Her Character Growth In “Taxi Driver 3,” On-Screen Storyline With Lee Je Hoon, And More

Pyo Ye Jin has shared her thoughts on the upcoming third season of “Taxi Driver”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

In “Taxi Driver 3,” Pyo Ye Jin will continue her role as Go Eun, the genius hacker of Rainbow Taxi.

Expressing her gratitude for the continued love the series has received, Pyo Ye Jin said, “Toward the end of Season 2, many people began asking me about the next season. Because of that, I’ve deeply felt the support and love people have shown for ‘Taxi Driver.’ I’m always grateful that, in a time when so many different kinds of content are being released, our series continues to receive so much attention and can move forward with new seasons.”

She added, “I’m even happier that all the members of Rainbow Taxi have returned so that we can greet the viewers together once again.”

Pyo Ye Jin continued, “It’s heartbreaking that accidents and incidents never seem to stop happening in real life. But I’m relieved that viewers can find comfort and hope for a better tomorrow while watching ‘Taxi Driver,’ which stands in contrast to that reality. Now, it feels like everyone is cheering for Rainbow Taxi no matter what we do, so I feel even more secure while filming [the third season]. I sincerely thank you all.”

Regarding her expanded role in the upcoming season, Pyo Ye Jin said, “With our trusted director, writer, and team members, I have no worries. For Season 3, I thought a lot about how to show Go Eun’s more reliable side. Like in the previous seasons, she remains a team player who works well with everyone, but this time, I believe she’s become someone even more dependable—someone who prepares in advance and paves the way forward without needing to be told.”

She added, “You can also look forward to Go Eun’s impressive action scenes and performances, so please give her lots of interest.”

Above all, Pyo Ye Jin expressed her deep affection for the Rainbow Five members, saying, “When we film the underground maintenance room meeting scenes with all five members together, I especially feel our strong chemistry. Even without prior discussions or rehearsals, our teamwork is incredible. It’s so reassuring and delightful when I feel that we’re enriching the scene as we exchange lines with each other.”

Regarding Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) and Go Eun’s intriguing dynamic that shifts between friendship and budding romance, the actress said, “I’m so grateful that viewers cherish the relationship between the two characters. For Go Eun, Do Gi is still the person she can trust and rely on the most. I think viewers will be able to continue to see their precious bond as they remain by each other’s side and give one another strength.”

When asked about the key points viewers can look forward to in “Taxi Driver 3,” Pyo Ye Jin said, “The scale has become much larger than before, and with many incredible actors joining each episode, I think the story will become even richer and cooler.”

She added, “As a passionate fan of the thrilling car action scenes in ‘Taxi Driver,’ I can say that this season features even more spectacular and impressive action. I’m personally looking forward to the wide variety of action sequences that will unfold in ‘Taxi Driver 3.’”

Pyo Ye Jin also expressed her gratitude to the viewers, saying, “Everyone has been giving their best effort during filming to make sure we can repay you for your patience. I hope our drama will make your Fridays and Saturdays feel refreshing. 5283 is about to begin service!”

“Taxi Driver 3” will premiere on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

