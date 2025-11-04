Lee Yi Kyung Steps Down From 'How Do You Play?' After 3 Years

Lee Yi Kyung will be stepping down from “How Do You Play?”

On November 4, mydaily reported that Lee Yi Kyung will no longer be appearing on “How Do You Play?”

In response to the report, the production team of “How Do You Play?” shared the following message:

Hello. This is the “How Do You Play?” production team.

This is a notice regarding Lee Yi Kyung’s decision to leave the program.

Lee Yi Kyung has had many concerns over his participation in the program due to his scheduled activities including those overseas, and he recently expressed his intention to step down. The production team respects Lee Yi Kyung’s opinion, and after discussion, we have decided to show support for each other’s separate paths. We thank Lee Yi Kyung for the passion he has shown even through his busy schedule.

The production team will do our best to continuously showcase good content.

Thank you.

Lee Yi Kyung’s agency Sangyoung ENT further shared, “‘How Do You Play?’ filmed every Thursday, and it has become difficult to adjust his schedule. From September, he has been partaking in filming [for the show] alongside filming for his movie ‘A Sense of Generation’ (literal title), and he will be filming for another movie soon.”

Lee Yi Kyung starred as a fixed cast member of “How Do You Play?” for approximately three years since September 2022. In addition to starring on “How Do You Play?” Lee Yi Kyung is also a fixed member of programs such as “I am Solo,” “Brave Detectives,” and more.

