Doh Kyung Soo Parts Ways With Agency

Doh Kyung Soo is leaving his agency Company Soosoo.

On November 4, a media outlet reported that Doh Kyung Soo parted ways with his agency after two years.

In response to the report, Company Soosoo stated, “Our contract with Doh Kyung Soo expired earlier this month, and the decision was made to not renew [the contract].”

Doh Kyung Soo signed an exclusive contract with Company Soosoo in November 2023, after CEO Nam Kyung Soo, formerly a manager at SM, went independent and established the agency.

Company Soosoo will continue to oversee Doh Kyung Soo’s scheduled activities for his second solo concert and Asia tour “DO it!” including the Seoul shows at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium on December 6 and 7.

Doh Kyung Soo debuted in 2012 as EXO member D.O. He began his acting career with the 2014 SBS drama “It’s Okay, That’s Love” and has since appeared in various dramas including “100 Days My Prince” and “Bad Prosecutor” as well as the films “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds,” “Swing Kids,” and “Secret: Untold Melody.”

Watch Doh Kyung Soo in “Bad Prosecutor” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)