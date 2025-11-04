Kim You Jung’s History With Kim Young Dae And Kim Do Hoon Goes Back To Their School Days In New Drama “Dear X”

Upcoming drama “Dear X” has unveiled new stills highlighting Kim You Jung’s past!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” is a new series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

The stills show the tense dynamic between Baek Ah Jin and Shim Sung Hee (Kim Yi Kyung). They met as classmates at the same school, but the two could never quite grow close.

After Shim Sung Hee lost her top ranking, she began to keep a wary eye on Baek Ah Jin, seeing her as a rival. Her jealousy and competitive drive gradually boiled over into anger and hatred. Shim Sung Hee’s shocking actions—splashing Baek Ah Jin with water without warning and even spilling milk onto her lunch tray—suggest their relationship goes far beyond simple rivalry, hinting that she may be Baek Ah Jin’s destined enemy, her ultimate “X.”

But Baek Ah Jin is not someone who will simply stand by and take it. More stills show Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae) and Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon) meeting with Shim Sung Hee. Yoon Joon Seo is seen alone with her on the rooftop, meeting her gaze with soft eyes that give a false impression of romantic tension. Meanwhile, Kim Jae Oh confronts her at the back of the classroom, glaring sharply in a forceful warning. The stills highlight the unique dynamic among the three characters, with both Yoon Joon Seo and Kim Jae Oh acting solely for Baek Ah Jin.

The premiere of episodes 1 to 4 will reveal the dark past, hidden wounds, and dangerous secrets behind Baek Ah Jin’s dazzling success as a top star. The series also follows Yoon Joon Seo’s devoted and desperate attempt to become her savior as Baek Ah Jin endured a harrowing journey shaped by her mother’s death, her father’s remarriage, and abuse from her parents and stepmother—a life more hellish than hell itself.

Writer Choi Ja Won said, “Episodes 1 through 4 cover the time when Baek Ah Jin’s character is formed. Through events in her childhood and youth, it will clearly show why she grew into such a cold and sensitive person.” The writer added, “These episodes also mark the point where the characters’ relationships begin and are tested, serving as a key axis that will shape the story going forward.”

“Dear X” will premiere its first four episodes on November 6 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Stay tuned!

