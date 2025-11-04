“Moon River” Cast Picks Keywords To Describe Their Characters’ Relationships

The stars of MBC’s “Moon River” have shared keywords to describe the relationships between their characters!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Kim Se Jeong takes on the role of Park Dal I, a merchant who faces an unexpected twist of fate when her soul suddenly swaps with that of the crown prince.

Kang Tae Oh plays Crown Prince Lee Gang, who is acting as regent in place of his father who is unable to rule. Yet, despite the heavy responsibility, he indulges in a reckless life of luxury and vanity.

Lee Sin Young plays Lee Woon, the cousin of Crown Prince Lee Gang, while Hong Su Zu plays Kim Woo Hee, the only daughter of the Left State Councilor.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, Kim Se Jeong, Kang Tae Oh, Lee Sin Young, and Hong Su Zu shared keywords describing the relationships between their characters.

Kang Tae Oh chose “mirror” as the keyword that best describes Lee Gang and Park Dal I’s romance. He explained, “Lee Gang and Park Dal I come to see the world through each other’s eyes after their souls are switched. Through that process, they become more than just romantic partners—they reflect each other’s true feelings and discover themselves through one another, like mirrors.”

On the other hand, Kim Se Jeong picked the keyword “gukbap” (Korean rice soup) as the one that best describes the relationship between the two characters. She explained, “The two characters are connected through gukbap in the story, and since gukbap is the soul food of Koreans, the word perfectly fits Lee Gang and Park Dal I, whose souls are switched.”

Lee Sin Young described Lee Woon’s relationship with Kim Woo Hee as “inseparable,” choosing “summer, rain, and temperature” as the keywords that best describe their bond. He explained, “I think the temperature difference between when rain falls at night and when it falls during the day in summer is like the emotions of love. It can be hot then suddenly cool, and when the rain stops, it gets hot again—that’s exactly how the relationship between Lee Woon and Kim Woo Hee is.”

Lastly, Hong Su Zu picked “greenhouse” as her keyword for Kim Woo Hee and Lee Woon’s relationship, saying, “For Kim Woo Hee, who lives with ambition and a goal-oriented mindset, Lee Woon is someone who lets her breathe comfortably. For her, his greenhouse is a warm place—a symbolic and special space filled with good memories.”

“Moon River” is set to premiere on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch teasers for the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)