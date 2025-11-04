Kim Hyang Gi And Kim Min Chae Showcase Contrasting Emotions Amid Tragedy In “Hallan” Posters

The upcoming film “Hallan” has unveiled new posters!

Set against the backdrop of the 1948 Jeju Island Incident, “Hallan” depicts the intense survival journey of Ah Jin (Kim Hyang Gi), a 26-year-old mother, and her six-year-old daughter Hae Saeng (Kim Min Chae).

The newly released posters capture Ah Jin and her daughter with two contrasting appearances. One poster shows the two smiling happily despite their harsh circumstances. The caption, “Jeju 4·3, 1948. Is a truly better world coming?” conveys Ah Jin and Hae Saeng’s yearning for a peaceful, ordinary life, heightening curiosity about their story.

In contrast, the second poster captures the pain and sorrow of Ah Jin and Hae Saeng, poignantly conveying the tragedy of Jeju’s 1948 history. The image of Ah Jin covering her young daughter’s eyes with a resolute facial expression sparks curiosity about the fate awaiting them. The caption, “If you and I forget this unbelievable tragedy, who will remember it?” expresses the wish for the Jeju April 3 Incident to never be forgotten, building anticipation for the lasting impression “Hallan” will leave on viewers.

“Hallan” is set to be released on November 26.

Watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moment of Eighteen” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)