Jeon Jong Seo In Talks For New Occult Film Produced By “Exhuma” Director

Jeon Jong Seo may be returning to the occult genre in a new film!

On November 3, OSEN reported that Jeon Jong Seo has been offered a leading role in the upcoming film “The Rock” (literal title) and is currently in positive discussions to join the project.

In response to the report, her agency shared, “It’s true that Jeon Jong Seo received the script for ‘The Rock.’ She is positively reviewing the offer.”

“The Rock” will be directed by Lee Deok Chan, who previously helmed short films such as “The Intro of Summer” and “Leo” (literal title).

Adding to the anticipation, Jang Jae Hyun, the director behind the 2024 hit “Exhuma,” will take part as both screenwriter and co-producer.

Meanwhile, Jeon Jong Seo is also gearing up for the release of her next film “Project Y,” in which she stars alongside Han So Hee.

