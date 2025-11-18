6 K-Dramas That Give Us All The Retro Feels

There’s something deeply comforting about nostalgia. The yearning for a simpler time, when love letters were handwritten, music was played from cassettes, and dreams felt infinite. Korean dramas have always had a way of tugging at heartstrings for a time gone by.

From the sepia-toned romances to coming-of-age stories of growth and discovery, sometimes even a time capsule stint, these shows transport viewers to eras long gone. Yet they still feel emotionally timeless, bringing us a treasure trove of storytelling steeped in vintage charm.

Here’s a look at six titles that define the “retro K-drama renaissance.”

“Typhoon Family”

Set against the backdrop of the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, “Typhoon Family” follows Kang Tae Poong (2PM’s Lee Junho), a carefree young man suddenly thrust into responsibility when he must take over his late father’s failing trading company.

Completely out of his depth in the world of finance and brokerage, Tae Poong’s determination becomes his only currency. Standing firmly by his side is Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha), a junior employee whose quiet strength, intelligence, and integrity helps him weather every storm. Together, they fight to keep the company afloat, never once compromising on their ethics as they shoulder the burdens of a generation.

A love letter to resilience, the show beautifully captures the struggles and spirit of the 1990s with its portrayal of corporate and family dynamics, the challenges of a pre-digital era, and moody sepia visuals that evoke both collapse and hope.

Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha are brilliant, delivering go-for-gold performances in every frame, making “Typhoon Family” a heartfelt and unmissable drama.

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a heartfelt slow-burn that explores love, loss, and the fragility of memory.

Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) is a bus attendant who dreams of going to university, while Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), her bright and ambitious new colleague, hopes to one day become Miss Korea. Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun) is their shared first love, a man whose confident charm hides quiet pain. Of course the friendship suffers its own strains, but there is something deeper which binds these friends together.

What makes “A Hundred Memories” truly refreshing is its setting and concept. It’s a story rooted in the everyday lives of women working on a city bus route, brought to life with warmth and realism. Beyond romance, it’s a touching celebration of female friendships, resilience, and the courage to chase dreams in a rapidly changing era.

With its nostalgic tone and beautifully detailed 1980s production design, “A Hundred Memories” is a tender, nostalgic watch, and it’s a perfect pitch for a girls’ night in.

“Twinkling Watermelon” is a heartwarming time-slip drama that strikes all the right chords. It follows Ha Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun), a model student by day and a passionate guitarist by night. Born to deaf parents, Eun Gyeol’s world is turned upside down when he stumbles into a mysterious music shop and is transported back to 1995. There, he meets his teenage father, Ha Yi Chan (Choi Hyun Wook)—a spirited young man hopelessly in love with the wrong girl.

To set things right and return to his own time, Eun Gyeol joins his father’s band and takes on the impossible mission of making his future parents fall in love.

The 1990s band culture, Walkmans, denim jackets, and analog dreams turn this into a sentimental ride that feels like flipping through an old photo album set to a rock ballad.

A tender love story set against one of the darkest chapters in Korean history, “Youth of May” transports viewers to the Gwangju Uprising of 1980, where idealism, courage, and love intertwine. Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun), a promising medical student, falls for Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), a determined nurse with dreams of studying abroad. Their romance unfolds amid the charged political unrest, when students rise against a corrupt regime and the city becomes a symbol of both hope and heartbreak.

Anchored by powerful performances, the series captures the fragility of love in turbulent times. The 1980s backdrop, vintage styling, and tragic love narrative make this one a period drama that aches with nostalgia—a poignant reminder of how love and history intertwine.

“When Life Gives You Tangerines”

“When Life Gives You Tangerines” is an evocative yet bittersweet ode to love and life, wrapping viewers in its quiet wholesomeness. The story follows the feisty “remarkable rebel” Ae Sun (IU) and the stoic, “unyielding iron” Gwan Sik (Park Bo Gum)—the wind beneath her wings. As the two navigate love, loss, heartbreak, and happiness through the changing seasons of life on Jeju Island, you will find yourself laughing and crying along with them, reveling in their joys and sharing their sorrows.

A time capsule of Korea’s changing decades—from handwritten letters to rotary phones—this one hums with the melancholy of passing time. The drama, which came with superlative performances, struck a deep emotional chord for its raw and heartfelt storytelling. It’s an ode to the resilience and tenderness of ordinary lives and the unyielding spirit that keeps families together against all odds.

“Aema”

Set in 1980s Chungmuro, Aema is a sharp and witty fictional comedy that peeks behind the glitz and glamor of South Korea’s film industry. The series follows the highs and lows of two actresses—the ambitious Hee Ran (Lee Ha Nee) and the spirited Ju Ae (Bang Hyo Rin)—as they navigate rivalry, reinvention, and the making of Madame Aema, the adult film that took the nation by storm and forever changed its cinematic landscape.

Taking us straight into the 1980s Korean film industry, “Aema” reimagines the making of the provocative 1982 film “Madame Aema”—a cultural touchstone that broke taboos and reshaped cinema. Lee Ha Nee is superb as a struggling actress trying to survive in a patriarchal, sensationalist world in a show that’s bold, funny, and strikingly feminist.

From Chungmuro’s smoky studios to disco-era fashion, “Aema” perfectly captures the glitz, grit, and rebellion of 1980s Korean pop culture.

