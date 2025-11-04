Jeon Yeo Been, Jin Young, And More Express Gratitude To Viewers As “Ms. Incognito” Nears Its End

The cast of “Ms. Incognito” has bid heartfelt farewells as the drama comes to an end.

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman hoping to turn her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

With only the final episode left to air today, the lead actors have shared their closing thoughts and gratitude to viewers.

Jeon Yeo Been expressed, “I sincerely thank all the viewers who joined us and sent their love throughout the 12-episode journey of ‘Ms. Incognito,’ which we poured our hearts into during a long, hot summer. I hope Yeong Ran finds happiness—and that you all do, too.”

She continued, “Yeong Ran was someone trapped in a life she desperately wanted to escape. One day, she was offered a contract that could reset her life—and she chose to be reborn. Please stay tuned to see whether Yeong Ran’s contract ends in success, and what she ultimately gains by the end of her journey.”

Jin Young, who portrayed pure-hearted single father Jeon Dong Min, shared, “It feels surreal that winter is already approaching, when it feels like just yesterday I met ‘Ms. Incognito’ last spring. Every moment I spent preparing for Jeon Dong Min was filled with joy, which makes this project especially meaningful to me. I’d like to thank director Park Yoo Young, writer Hyun Gyu Ri, and all the staff who made our passionate summer possible. I hope this drama remains a lasting memory for everyone who watched.”

Seo Hyun Woo, who brought humor and warmth to the role of lawyer Lee Don, said, “Every day on set was a joy thanks to the colorful and charming characters I got to work with. I’m deeply grateful to all my colleagues who helped me shape Lee Don. To everyone who loved ‘Ms. Incognito,’ please continue giving your love and support.”

Jang Yoon Joo, who captivated viewers with her chilling charisma as Ga Sun Young, remarked, “I sincerely thank everyone who watched ‘Ms. Incognito.’ It still doesn’t feel real that the drama has ended, and I’m filled with both sadness and gratitude. I hope at least one scene or one line from our drama stays in someone’s heart for a long time.”

Finally, Joo Hyun Young, who charmed audiences as the unpredictable Baek Hye Ji, reflected, “For both me and Hye Ji, this time felt like a gift from heaven—one where we gained a friend more precious than anything else in the world.” She added, “I hope our drama brought warmth and comfort to anyone in need of support and healing, just as Yeong Ran did. Please remember Hye Ji for a long time—the girl who found true friendship and happiness.”

The final episode of “Ms. Incognito” will air on November 4 at 10 p.m. KST!

Until then, catch up on the drama below:

