Married Couple Kim Hee Sun And Yoon Bak’s Heated Argument Leaves Tension In The Air In “No Next Life”

Kim Hee Sun and Yoon Bak are set to deliver a dose of relatable realism as a married couple in TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “No Next Life.”

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As they each take on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Kim Hee Sun stars as Jo Na Jung, a former top home shopping host who once earned a six-figure salary but is now a stay-at-home mom raising two sons. Yoon Bak plays Noh Won Bin, her husband and a home shopping PD. The two play a married couple who tied the knot after an office romance.

The newly released stills capture a tense “cold war” moment between the couple. Sitting side by side on the living room floor, Na Jung tries to persuade Won Bin—but her usually calm husband suddenly loses his temper, leaving her stunned. As they turn away from each other in silence, the atmosphere grows icy—raising curiosity about their serious conversation.

“No Next Life” will premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

