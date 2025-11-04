Watch: Jung Jun Won, Kang You Seok, Lee Soo Ji, And Kim Ah Young Enjoy A Dolphin Swim After A Day Of Hard Work In New Variety Show

MBC’s upcoming variety show “Vacation by Part-Time Job” (literal title) has dropped its first teasers!

“Vacation by Part-Time Job” is a new variety show starring Jung Jun Won, Kang You Seok, Lee Soo Ji, and Kim Ah Young as they embark on a “work-and-travel” adventure on the island of Zanzibar, Tanzania—where part-time jobs come with a side of paradise.

The first teaser shows the cast struggling through unexpected challenges—from hauling giant sacks to collapsing in exhaustion under the scorching sun. At one point, they even shout, “Are we going to make it out alive?” and “This isn’t a vacation—it’s pure labor!” sparking curiosity about exactly what kind of “job” the cast tackled during their trip.

In contrast, another teaser captures the breathtaking beauty of Zanzibar’s crystal-blue waters and the members joyfully swimming alongside dolphins—painting a stark contrast to their earlier hardships.

“Vacation by Part-Time Job” will premiere on November 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

