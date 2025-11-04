LE SSERAFIM Earns Their Highest Rankings Yet On Billboard Hot 100 And Global Charts With j-hope Collab 'SPAGHETTI'

LE SSERAFIM reached career highs on multiple Billboard charts this week!

For the week ending on November 8, LE SSERAFIM’s new single “SPAGHETTI” featuring BTS’s j-hope debuted on the Hot 100—Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States—at No. 50.

“SPAGHETTI” is LE SSERAFIM’s first song ever to enter the top 50 of the Hot 100 and their third chart entry overall, following their 2024 hits “EASY” (which peaked at No. 99) and “CRAZY” (No. 76).

“SPAGHETTI” also achieved LE SSERAFIM’s highest rankings to date on both of Billboard’s global charts: the single debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 6 on the Global 200, marking new personal records for the group on both charts.

Additionally, “SPAGHETTI” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart and No. 4 on the Digital Song Sales chart, meaning it was the fourth best-selling song of the week in the United States.

The LE SSERAFIM members commented, “From the very beginning, it’s always been FEARNOT [LE SSERAFIM’s fans] who made the impossible possible for us. Moments like this never feel like they belong to us alone—they feel like something we built together, and something FEARNOT made possible for us. We’re truly grateful to everyone who helped us along the journey. We promise to stay humble, dedicated, and give our very best as LE SSERAFIM. We’d also like to extend our deepest gratitude to j-hope, who made this journey even more meaningful.”

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!