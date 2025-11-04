KATSEYE's 'Gabriela' Soars To New Peaks On Billboard Hot 100 And Radio Charts

Nearly five months after its release, KATSEYE’s “Gabriela” continues to climb up the Billboard charts!

On November 4 local time, Billboard revealed that KATSEYE’s hit single “Gabriela” had reached a new peak on the Hot 100, its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. In its 15th week on the chart, “Gabriela” rose to No. 37, marking KATSEYE’s highest ranking on the Hot 100 to date.

“Gabriela” also achieved KATSEYE’s highest rankings yet on both Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, and Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres. “Gabriela” jumped to No. 16 in its 13th week on the Pop Airplay chart and No. 42 in its third week on the Radio Songs chart.

Over on Billboard’s global charts, “Gabriela” climbed back up to No. 15 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 23 on the Global 200, while their previous single “Gnarly” came in at No. 120 on the Global 200 and No. 131 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE’s EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” took No. 42 on the Billboard 200 this week, in addition to ranking No. 14 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 16 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Finally, KATSEYE made Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 31, marking their 22nd overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!