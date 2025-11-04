Watch: Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Go From Fake Couple To Real-Life Co-Workers In 'Dynamite Kiss' Highlight Teaser

SBS has unveiled a new highlight teaser for its upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss”!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

The new teaser begins with Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong) asking someone in voice-over about the elements that make a “perfect kiss.” The other man replies, “A fateful encounter, an instinctive attraction… should I describe it as an explosive chemical reaction from two souls becoming entangled as one?”

The video then flashes back to the unforgettable first meeting between star consultant Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), who is going through a rough patch. Overwhelmed by her struggles, Go Da Rim explodes and yells at someone in voice-over, “I don’t have money, a boyfriend, or a father! What about it?!”

After crossing paths in Jeju, Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim wind up pretending to be a couple despite not knowing one another. The charade initially begins as a way for Go Da Rim to save face in front of what appears to be an ex-boyfriend, but Gong Ji Hyuk takes their impromptu act to the next level when he asks Go Da Rim to pose as his fake girlfriend for a day. “Tonight’s party is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me,” he explains, and Go Da Rim responds matter-of-factly, “No paying in installments, and you have to pay 50 percent up front. Deal?”

As the fake couple gets ready to make a grand entrance at the party, Gong Ji Hyuk tells Go Da Rim, “I bet Kim Jung Kwon is going to feel a lot of regret today.” Go Da Rim responds by asking him, “But will this [act] help you?” and Gong Ji Hyuk reassures her that it will. Unsurprisingly, Gong Ji Hyuk winds up catching feelings for his fake girlfriend, and he winds up asking her out on a real date, saying, “I want to spend tomorrow with you as well. Should we extend our couple [act] for one more day? Not for business. I’m asking you on a date.”

But after the two share what feels like a life-changing kiss for Gong Ji Hyuk, Go Da Rim unexpectedly runs away without leaving any of her contact information. As the devastated Gong Ji Hyuk looks for her everywhere, Go Da Rim sadly thinks to herself, “I wasn’t even able to say goodbye. He’ll probably think of me as a strange person.” After she vanishes without a trace, the normally cool-headed Gong Ji Hyuk is unable to forget about the mystery woman he met in Jeju.

Meanwhile, Go Da Rim finds herself in dire straits due to family circumstances. Desperate to find a job and start earning money, Go Da Rim applies for a job that requires her to be married with children. After lying on her application and pretending to be married with a six-year-old kid, Go Da Rim turns to her guy friend Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun) for help, begging him to “please be my husband for just six months.”

However, after managing to get hired, Go Da Rim is shocked to learn that Gong Ji Hyuk works at the company where she has just landed a job. After Go Da Rim apologizes profusely to him, Gong Ji Hyuk demands, “Why did you tell me that you didn’t have a boyfriend?” Go Da Rim awkwardly replies, “I don’t have a boyfriend. It’s just that I have a husband.”

Furious, Gong Ji Hyuk asks her to quit her job, but Go Da Rim promises that she’ll do anything he asks of her except for quitting. The unappeased Gong Ji Hyuk then makes up his mind to get Go Da Rim fired, no matter what it takes.

Things get even more complicated when Gong Ji Hyuk winds up meeting Kim Sun Woo, who introduces himself as Go Da Rim’s husband. To make things even worse, Kim Sun Woo winds up working for their company after he becomes entangled with chaebol heiress Yoo Ha Young (Woo Davi), who develops a massive crush on him. Gong Ji Hyuk mistakenly gets the impression that Kim Sun Woo is cheating on Go Da Rim, and he begins agonizing over whether to tell her.

Eventually, Go Da Rim tells Gong Ji Hyuk, “I think you’re a really good person. Just because I’m a member of your team, you’re so nice to me. But when you do that, my heart sways on its own. So please don’t be nice to me.” Gong Ji Hyuk replies, “I’m not a good person. I’m swaying too. I want to be the only person by your side.” Later, he declares, “I think I’ve gone crazy.”

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

