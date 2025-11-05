Kim Hye Yoon In Talks To Join Jang Nara In 'Good Partner 2'

“Lovely Runner” star Kim Hye Yoon may star as a new lead in the upcoming second season of “Good Partner” alongside Jang Nara!

On November 5, a media outlet reported that Kim Hye Yoon was offered a lead role in “Good Partner 2.”

In response to the report, Kim Hye Yoon’s agency Artist Company shared, “Kim Hye Yoon received an offer to star in ‘Good Partner 2’ and is currently reviewing her offer.”

Written by an actual divorce attorney, “Good Partner” depicts the struggles of two very different divorce lawyers: Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), a rookie lawyer who is still new to divorce. The drama received a positive response, achieving a peak average nationwide viewership rating of 17.7 percent, and Jang Nara won the Grand Prize at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards.

Earlier in April, SBS announced the production of Season 2, but the filming and broadcast schedule as well as the cast have not yet been decided. Nam Ji Hyun was previously in discussions to reprise her role in “Good Partner 2”; however, she has reportedly turned down the offer due to scheduling conflicts.

“Good Partner 2” will be co-produced by Kim Hye Yoon’s agency Artist Company and Studio&NEW. A representative of Studio&NEW commented, “Season 2 of ‘Good Partner’ will resonate with viewers through a more expansive and deeper narrative,” adding, “We are preparing with the goal of airing in the second half of next year.”

Kim Hye Yoon recently finished filming the upcoming SBS drama “Human from Today” (literal translation), slated to air in the first half of next year, as well as the new horror film “Salmokji” (working romanized title). She is currently shooting another film “Land,” working alongside Yum Jung Ah and Cha Joo Young.

Stay tuned for more updates!

