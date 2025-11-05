Super Junior's Kim Heechul Makes Heartfelt Donation In Celebration Of 20th Debut Anniversary

Super Junior member Kim Heechul celebrated his 20th debut anniversary with a meaningful donation!

On November 5, Seoul Asan Medical Center said that Kim Heechul recently contributed 100 million won (approximately $69,700) to support treatment for cancer patients. The hospital added, “Kim Heechul’s donation was made to commemorate Super Junior’s 20th debut anniversary.”

Kim Heechul remarked, “I decided to donate in the hope that patients enduring the hardship of battling cancer can receive treatment safely and comfortably. Super Junior has received so much love over the past 20 years, and I’m happy to be able to repay even a little of that love through this donation.”

Seoul Asan Medical Center plans to use his donation to build advanced treatment systems for cancer patients.

Watch Kim Heechul on “My Little Old Boy”:

Watch Now

Source (1)