Ji Chang Wook Ends Up Behind Bars After Doh Kyung Soo Sets Him Up In “The Manipulated”

Disney+’s upcoming thriller “The Manipulated” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

The stills capture the unpredictable story of Tae Joong, who is sent to prison after being falsely accused. Tae Joong, known for his warm heart and strong work ethic, makes the most of every second, revealing his diligent nature.

His life takes a sudden turn when police unexpectedly arrive one day and arrest him without explanation. Labeled as the suspect in a brutal crime, Tae Joong insists on his innocence, saying, “I really don’t know who this woman is.” Still, all the evidence points to him, and he becomes devastated as his life falls apart in an instant.

Meanwhile, Yo Han, who appears to have received unsettling news over the phone, heightens the tension with his cold, unreadable expression. Introducing his elite security service to clients by saying, “I’ll make it as if it never happened,” Yo Han sparks curiosity about the true nature of his business, which serves the top 1 percent.

In addition, Yong Sik (Kim Jong Soo), the man who saved Tae Joong’s life, quietly comforts him as he faces despair and loses hope, revealing his compassionate nature. While enduring a hellish life behind bars, Tae Joong discovers another inmate who has experienced the exact same events as he has. Realizing that the incident that took everything from him was meticulously orchestrated by someone, Tae Joong vows revenge.

“The Manipulated” will premiere with its first four episodes on November 5, followed by two new episodes each week for a total of 12 episodes.

While waiting, watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

Watch Now

Also catch Doh Kyung Soo in “Bad Prosecutor” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)