Kang Tae Oh And Kim Se Jeong Share How They Prepared For Their Soul-Swapping Roles In Upcoming Drama “Moon River”

Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong have shared their thoughts on preparing for their roles in the upcoming drama “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Kang Tae Oh plays Crown Prince Lee Gang, while Kim Se Jeong plays travel merchant Park Dal I.

Ahead of the premiere, Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong discussed the detailed preparations they made for their soul-swapping roles.

Kang Tae Oh, who closely observed Kim Se Jeong’s portrayal of Park Dal I during filming, said, “I tried to capture the outward traits of Park Dal I that actor Kim Se Jeong expressed, such as her habits, facial expressions, emotions, and tone of speech. We met separately for script readings and shared our thoughts on how each character would react in given situations. We even recorded and sent each other’s lines to support one another.”

Kim Se Jeong also said, “We set aside a full day to read the script with our roles swapped, and whenever there were difficult parts, we immediately shared ideas and built on them. I tried to observe and imitate actor Kang Tae Oh’s habits and way of speaking, and I remember studying a lot to mimic his vocal resonance, which I thought was especially good.”

“Moon River” is set to premiere on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

