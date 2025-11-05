Watch: Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Lee Jung Ha, And More Tap Into Combat Instincts As Trouble Hits Their Neighborhood In “Heroes Next Door” Teasers

Upcoming drama “Heroes Next Door” has dropped new posters and a teaser!

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of a group of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

The posters highlight the suspicious yet extraordinary charm of the five members of the “Neighborhood Task Force,” each with a distinct personality.

First is insurance investigator Choi Kang (Yoon Kye Sang), who makes a bold impression by pulling a gun from a grocery bag filled with green onions. His cold gaze—befitting a former special operations agent—gives him a commanding presence.

Next is Kwak Byung Nam (Jin Sun Kyu), once a technical specialist soldier and now the head of the local youth association. With a lollipop in his mouth and a mischievous grin, he holds a machine gun in a scene that mixes tension and humor. His blend of wit and intensity hints at surprising twists.

Supermarket owner Jung Nam Yeon (Kim Ji Hyun) stands out with her barcode scanner and store uniform. Beneath her everyday look is a sharp gaze and commanding charisma. She shows strong presence as a former special forces instructor.

Martial arts center owner Lee Yong Hee (Ko Kyu Phil), dressed in a black martial arts uniform embroidered with the phrase “Special Forces Martial Arts,” flashes a playful smile that shows his offbeat charm. As a former cyber operations soldier, he displays sharp instincts and witty humor.

Finally, elite engineering student Park Jung Hwan (Lee Jung Ha), a former mortar operator, radiates confidence with his steady gaze and relaxed facial expression. His sharp judgment and strategic thinking suggest how he will handle the crises ahead.

The teaser offers a closer look at the five main characters, expanding on what the posters first revealed. As an unknown incident that shakes a quiet neighborhood unfolds, the group’s hidden “special forces instincts” begin to surface.

Bound by their shared resolve that “we’ll protect our own neighborhood,” the five display strong teamwork that promises a fresh dynamic throughout the series.

Watch the new teaser below!

“Heroes Next Door” will premiere on November 17 at 10 p.m. KST on ENA. Stay tuned!

