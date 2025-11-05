Won Ji An’s Divorce Leads To An Unexpected Reunion With Ex Park Seo Joon In “Surely Tomorrow”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Surely Tomorrow” has unveiled new stills of Won Ji An in character!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Won Ji An stars as Seo Ji Woo, the beautiful yet bold second daughter of the fashion brand Jarim Apparel who constantly draws public attention. After years of enduring her arrogant and reckless husband, she finally achieves the divorce she’s long dreamed of when his affair is exposed in an article by Dongun Daily.

Now free, Ji Woo visits Dongun Daily to personally thank them—only to come face-to-face with her first love and ex-boyfriend, the man who once loved her more warmly than her own mother, under the worst possible circumstances.

“Surely Tomorrow” is set to premiere in December.

