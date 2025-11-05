Cho Jun Young’s Sudden Action Startles Park Ji Hu In “Spirit Fingers”

“Spirit Fingers” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episodes!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance that follows a group of young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Park Ji Hu takes on the role of Song U Yeon, also known as “Baby Blue Finger.” Cho Jun Young plays the self-loving and exuberant “Red Finger” Nam Gi Jeong.

Spoiler

Previously in “Spirit Fingers,” Song U Yeon—a girl who once saw herself as colorless—slowly began discovering her own colors through the drawing club Spirit Fingers. Meanwhile, Nam Gi Jeong, who is free-spirited and honest but has never truly liked anyone before, started experiencing the excitement of love for the first time through U Yeon. As the two grow closer, learning self-worth and emotion from each other, their inexperience sometimes leads to moments of misunderstanding or hesitation.

In the newly released stills, U Yeon and Gi Jeong are standing in front of U Yeon’s house, looking closer than ever. A startled U Yeon stands frozen as she looks at Gi Jeong, who gently cups her face while meeting her gaze. What kind of change will Gi Jeong’s straightforward expression of affection bring about this time?

The production team shared, “In Episodes 5 and 6, Gi Jeong will once again shine as someone who helps boost U Yeon’s self-esteem. Following this, their relationship will enter a new phase. Please look forward to seeing how their relationship will develop.”

Episodes 5 and 6 of “Spirit Fingers” will be released on November 5.

In the meantime, catch up on the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)