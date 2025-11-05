Jeon Jong Seo Confirmed To Star In Henry Cavill's New Hollywood Remake Film 'Highlander'

Actress Jeon Jong Seo will star in the upcoming Hollywood film “Highlander” alongside Henry Cavill!

On November 5, Jeon Jong Seo’s agency ANDMARQ shared, “Jeon Jong Seo will appear in the film ‘Highlander,’ which begins filming next year, as a member of the secret organization known as the ‘Watchers.’”

A remake of 1986 fantasy film, “Highlander” depicts battles among immortal warriors spanning the centuries as they try to eliminate one another.

Filming was originally scheduled to begin this fall but was postponed to early next year due to lead actor Henry Cavill’s injury.

This will mark Jeon Jong Seo’s second Hollywood project following director Ana Lily Amirpour’s 2023 film “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.”

