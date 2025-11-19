6 K-Pop It Girls From Up-And-Coming Groups To Keep Your Eyes On

There’s something so exciting about the energy of an up-and-coming K-pop group, from a new music sound to fresh performances and choreographies. These are some of the “It Girls” to keep your eye on in the new era—girls that are setting the stage for fame in the stage, fashion, and social media arenas!

ILLIT’s Wonhee

Being chosen strictly through fan votes on the competition show “R U Next?” means that ILLIT’s Wonhee has already garnered a huge fanbase! Her sweet, pure visuals definitely make her a standout idol. She also gives lively performances on stage, meaning that her popularity has only grown since debut. She’s definitely secured her spot as an up-and-coming It Girl!

BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN7Zdn1gDts/?img_index=1

Ranked No. 1 in BABYMONSTER’s final debut lineup, Ahyeon is already a killer rookie! Her incredible vocals and rap skills stand out, and it’s clear to see that her stunning visuals make her particularly magnetic as well. She’s already caught a lot of attention on social media for her energetic performances, making her an all-round It Girl!

Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen

As the first Indonesian K-pop idol to debut under SM Entertainment, all eyes were on Carmen even before she debuted! Her unique, gorgeous visuals gained a lot of attention, and she proved herself on stage with her vocals as well. Hearts2Hearts may have debuted recently, but Carmen has already shown that she has a ton of star power!

KiiiKiii’s Jiyu

The leader of KiiiKiii, Jiyu has some serious responsibility on her shoulders—that, and the power of being one of the new generation’s It Girls! She’s already a model for the famous makeup brand 3CE and has a guest MC role under her belt. Her signature smile and radiant stage presence make her all the more magnetic and all the more fitting for the role of It Girl!

izna’s Bang Jeemin

The center of izna and a standout visual, it’s no wonder that Bang Jeemin has already attracted so much attention! The combination of her smooth vocals and sharp dance moves make her a natural on stage–almost like she was born to be an idol! With her skills and her stunning beauty, it’s easy to see why she’s headed straight for It Girl status.

MEOVV’s Ella

A model before she even joined MEOVV, Ella is basically already an It Girl! Already a star in her own right thanks to her social media fame and flawless stage performances, she’s also an It Girl protégée–she’s close with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, one of the most famous stars of the moment. She may be the youngest member of MEOVV, but Ella is packing on the star power!