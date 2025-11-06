Lee Si Young Gives Birth To Her Second Child

Lee Si Young has officially become a mother of two!

On November 5, Lee Si Young shared photos with her newborn on social media, writing, “I consider this a gift from God, and I will make sure Ssik Ssik (her newborn’s nickname) and Jeong Yoon (her first child) live happily for life.”

Lee Si Young married a businessman nine years her senior in September 2017 and welcomed their first son in January of the following year. In March, she announced her divorce after eight years of marriage. In July, Lee Si Young revealed that she became pregnant with her second child through an IVF procedure using embryos that had been frozen while she was still married.

Congratulations to Lee Si Young!

