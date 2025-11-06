SEVENTEEN's DK And Seungkwan To Launch New Unit Group

SEVENTEEN’s DK and Seungkwan are teaming up once again as a special unit!

On November 6, SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment shared, “DK and Seungkwan are preparing a unit album with a target release in January of next year.”

The two previously promoted as part of the unit group BSS, together with Hoshi, who recently enlisted in the military, releasing multiple hits including “Just Do It,” “Fighting,” and “CBZ (Prime time).”

SEVENTEEN marked their 10th debut anniversary this year and released their fifth full-length album “HAPPY BURSTDAY.”

Stay tuned for more information about SEVENTEEN’s new unit!

Until then, watch “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)