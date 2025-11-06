ITZY's Ryujin Confirmed For First Leading Role On Big Screen Alongside Park Yu Rim, Kim Dan, And More

ITZY’s Ryujin will take on her first leading role in the upcoming film “Night on Earth”!

Set against a society thrown into chaos by the appearance of mutant jellyfish, “Night on Earth” tells the story of Su, a young man who has been hiding out in a bathtub to avoid life, and how he begins to reexamine his existence after encountering people at the illegal clinic Manbok Guesthouse.

The original short story by Lim Sun Woo was recognized for its potential when it won the BH Entertainment Award at the 26th Jeonju International Film Festival, and the film’s production was confirmed soon after the festival.

Park Yu Rim, who impressed in the films “Drive My Car” and “Ballerina,” plays Hee Jo, the owner of the Manbok Guesthouse. With delicate, restrained emotion, she captures the inner world of a solitary character and anchors the film.

Ryujin, who is making new strides as both an idol and an actress, takes on the role of Kang, Hee Jo’s aide and a staff member at the guesthouse. Expanding her activities from singer to the big screen, she transforms into a character who is boyish yet warm-hearted, showcasing a fresh charm.

The role of Su, a hikikomori youth who wanders along the boundary between life and death, is played by Kim Dan. Kim Dan drew attention by portraying Moon Ung in the drama “The Winning Try” this year. The actor will showcase a new side of himself by delicately expressing the inner life of a complex, sensitive young man.

Acclaimed actor Kim Gook Hee also joins as a middle-aged guest at the Manbok Guesthouse. She is a woman who has lived her whole life for her family and now finds herself looking back on her own life. Known for her sincere performances in the film “Dark Nuns” as well as the dramas “Family Matters” and “Moving,” Kim Gook Hee is expected once again to deliver warmth through a nuanced performance that captures the character’s life in fine detail.

Kim Si Ah, who made a strong impression in the films “Miss Baek” and “Kill Boksoon,” makes a special appearance as the “Girl.” Contrary to her gentle appearance, she reveals an unexpected edge with her rough speech and behavior. She elopes to the Manbok Guesthouse with her boyfriend, unveiling the tender heart hidden behind her tough looks and leaving a deep impression with her finely tuned portrayal of complex emotions.

“Night on Earth” has completed filming and entered post-production. Stay tuned for the release date!

