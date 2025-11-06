Jung Kyung Ho Stays Optimistic After His Unexpected Fall From Judge To “Pro Bono” Lawyer In New Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono” has unveiled the first stills of Jung Kyung Ho in character!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

Kang David is the epitome of a successful legal professional. He is known for his decisive rulings and sharp wit, which have earned him widespread public support. On social media, he is seen as a legal celebrity with hundreds of thousands of enthusiastic followers. With his exceptional social skills, remarkable talent, and confidence, he is regarded as the ultimate social butterfly among court employees.

After enjoying the spotlight both inside and outside the legal world, Kang David becomes caught up in an unexpected incident that shatters his once-glamorous life. Suddenly, he finds himself working as an unpaid public interest lawyer in a shabby office with barely a ray of sunlight.

In the stills, Kang David maintains his composure regardless of his title, whether as a judge or a public interest lawyer.

Even before a crowd of reporters, Judge Kang David projects confidence with an unwavering smile and a commanding aura.

After becoming a public interest lawyer, Kang David continues to radiate the same self-assured presence. Although the glamorous stage is gone, the look in his eyes—as if to say, “I am who I am”—hints at how his pro bono life will unfold.

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

