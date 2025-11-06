Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min's Romantic Picnic Date Goes Awry In 'Would You Marry Me'

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” has unveiled new stills of the upcoming drama!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Previously in episode 8, Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary confirmed their feelings for one another and started dating. However, Mary’s ex-fiancé Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June) found out that they were fake newlyweds, causing tension in the story.

The newly released stills depict Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary at their first picnic date at the park. The two lay out the food and snacks they prepared, and Woo Joo looks affectionately at Mary, reaching out to hold her hand.

However, unlike before, the atmosphere turns heavy as Mary avoids Woo Joo’s gaze and lets go of his hand. In the end, Woo Joo is left alone at the park, making viewers curious to find out what happened at their picnic date.

The next episode of “Would You Marry Me” airs on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

