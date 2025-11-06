Watch: Jang Ki Yong Attempts To Fire Ahn Eun Jin After Mistakenly Believing She Deceived Him In “Dynamite Kiss” Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss” has dropped a new teaser!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

The teaser opens with Team Leader Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), who can’t stop thinking about Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin)—the woman who disappeared after a kiss that felt like a natural disaster. She keeps appearing in his thoughts and making his heart race.

Ji Hyuk, mistakenly believing Da Rim has a son, begins to dig himself into trouble, declaring, “Go Da Rim, I’m going to fire you no matter what!”

Meanwhile, Da Rim, who pretends to be a single mother to secure a job and make ends meet, refuses to back down. “It was just a kiss! Why are you going so far as to get revenge over something like that?” she fires back, standing her ground. The push-and-pull between Ji Hyuk and Da Rim creates tension that makes it impossible to look away.

As their bickering continues, the two begin to realize that love is slowly growing between them. They insist, “We’re just coworkers. Colleagues!” as they try to deny their feelings. The teaser ends with Ji Hyuk’s romantic line, “There’s no particular reason I like you. I just like you because you’re you.”

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

