Kim You Jung And Bae Soo Bin Depict A Deeply Strained Daughter-Father Relationship In New Drama “Dear X”

“Dear X” has unveiled new stills offering a deeper look into Kim You Jung’s past ahead of the premiere!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” is a new series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

The stills show the uneasy reunion between Baek Ah Jin and her father, Baek Seon Gyu (Bae Soo Bin). After his wife’s death and his remarriage to Hwang Ji Seon (Kim Yoo Mi), Baek Seon Gyu suddenly abandoned his young daughter and disappeared. Now, he has unexpectedly appeared at Baek Ah Jin’s school. His rough appearance, gaze, and unsettling behavior throw the entire school into chaos.

As Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae) steps in to prevent the situation from escalating for Baek Ah Jin, Shim Sung Hee (Kim Yi Kyung) takes advantage of the moment to exploit Ah Jin’s weakness and fight back, leading to a tense standoff. Meanwhile, when Baek Ah Jin sees her father from a distance and freezes, her expression reveals a complex mix of hatred and resentment.

Since that day, the bond between father and daughter—stronger than misfortune itself—has continued. Another still shows Baek Seon Gyu appearing at Baek Ah Jin’s home. His reason for seeking out his daughter is simple: he has fallen into gambling and needs money.

With frustration and dissatisfaction etched across Baek Seon Gyu’s face, Baek Ah Jin, seemingly used to such moments, wears a look of resignation. From a young age, Baek Ah Jin endured neglect, abandonment, violence, and verbal abuse from her parents as she struggled to survive.

Ban Ji Woon, the original author who also took part in the adaptation and screenplay, said, “The main highlight of episodes 1 through 4 will likely be the intense villains who clash with Baek Ah Jin and how Baek Ah Jin handles them. The relationship between the two men by her side, Yoon Joon Seo and Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon), will also be an interesting point to watch.”

The author added, “The episodes are fast-paced and highly engaging, so dopamine is guaranteed. I would appreciate it if many viewers tune in to see ‘Pretty Ah Jin, Evil Ah Jin.’”

“Dear X” will premiere its first four episodes on November 6 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Stay tuned!

