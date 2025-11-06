3 Reasons To Look Forward To Kang Tae Oh And Kim Se Jeong’s Upcoming Drama “Moon River”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has revealed three key reasons why viewers should be excited for its premiere!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Kang Tae Oh plays Crown Prince Lee Gang, while Kim Se Jeong plays travel merchant Park Dal I.

Ahead of its premiere, here are three reasons to look forward to the drama:

A strong ensemble cast

In addition to Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong, who are known for their exceptional performances in romantic comedies, the drama also stars Lee Sin Young, Hong Su Zu, and Jin Goo. Viewers can anticipate the strong performances of these talented actors, as well as the solid acting synergy among them.

Viewers’ expectations are soaring for “Moon River,” as it is a youth fantasy historical drama presented by MBC, a network long known as a master of historical dramas.

A soul swap between a crown prince and a merchant

In the story, Lee Gang is a crown prince who lost his laughter after the death of his beloved and now acts as regent in his father’s stead. Meanwhile, Park Dal I is a wandering merchant who lost her memory and roams the land selling goods. By a twist of fate, she becomes entangled with Lee Gang—and the two end up swapping souls in a shocking turn of events.

As two people from completely different worlds suddenly find themselves living each other’s lives, curiosity builds over what chaos will follow. Attention is focused on whether Lee Gang and Park Dal I, now trapped in each other’s bodies, will be able to adapt to their reversed fates.

Complex relationships among the characters

Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo), driven by boundless ambition, seeks to solidify his power by marrying off his only daughter, Kim Woo Hee (Hong Su Zu), to the crown prince. However, Woo Hee harbors feelings for the deposed prince Lee Woon (Lee Sin Young).

The tangled relationships and complex ties among these characters are expected to heighten the drama’s tension and intrigue. As Lee Woon, Kim Woo Hee, and Kim Han Cheol clash with conflicting desires and ambitions, viewers will be left wondering who will ultimately emerge victorious.

Furthermore, a newly released final teaser video for the drama has sparked curiosity by unveiling a mysterious figure unlike anything seen before. Viewers are now eager to uncover the true identity of this mysterious being.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch teasers for the drama below:

Watch Now

