Lee Mijoo Parts Ways With Agency After 4 Years

Lee Mijoo is leaving Antenna after four years.

On November 6, Antenna released the following statement:

Hello, this is Antenna.

First, we would like to sincerely thank everyone who has shown Mijoo so much love and support.

After honest conversations and thorough discussions about her future path, our agency and Mijoo have agreed to bring our journey together to a close in November 2025.

Mijoo left her mark with her unique charm across many fields including music and variety shows. Our time with Mijoo—who has shone with her bright smile, positive energy, and candid appeal—will remain a cherished memory for us as well.

We ask for your continued warm interest and support so that Mijoo can continue to shine in her own way. Once again, we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has cared for Mijoo.

Thank you.