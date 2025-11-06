Watch: Kim Yo Han Becomes The Unexpected Bug In Hwang Bo Reum Byeol’s Perfectly Coded Life In “LOVE.exe”

The upcoming campus drama “LOVE.exe” has unveiled new character posters and a main trailer!

“LOVE.exe” is a romantic comedy that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), an influencer and model who boasts over 1 million followers, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.

In his poster, Kang Min Hak captivates with his flawless visuals and sweet gaze. A popular celebrity who rose to fame through a dating show and is a student in the modeling department, Kang Min Hak is the kind of person who turns heads wherever he goes. But behind his perfectly sculpted looks lies a simple, scatterbrained personality, making him an adorably clumsy airhead.

Meanwhile, Ju Yeon San is a perfectionist engineering student who has zero dating experience. With her signature horn-rimmed glasses, calculator, and laptop always in hand, Yeon San lives by flawless logic and zero tolerance for mistakes. Once a child quiz champion, she’s now a top computer science student who spends all her time wrestling with algorithms instead of emotions. But when her path crosses unexpectedly with Kang Min Hak’s after a random and nonsensical department merger, her once-stable system begins to malfunction.

Kwon Young Eun stars as Yang Na Rae, a bright BL enthusiast who dreams of a web novel-style romance. Excited about her department’s merger with the modeling department, she hopes it’ll open doors to love—but her enthusiasm rarely translates into results. With her witty and easygoing charm, Na Rae becomes a lively bridge between students of both majors, promising to bring humor and warmth to the story.

Meanwhile, Kang Dong Won (Min Seo), the confident and charismatic president of the computer engineering department, commands attention with her bold energy. An openly lesbian student known for her fearless girl crush presence, she fiercely opposes the merger with the modeling department, showcasing her strong will and leadership.

The accompanying main trailer offers a glimpse into Kang Min Hak and Ju Yeon San’s dynamic campus life. For Yeon San, who has lived by strict logic and structure, Min Hak’s sudden appearance is like a system crash—turning her perfectly coded life upside down. Min Hak’s goofy yet endearing personality constantly disrupts Yeon San’s order, leading to hilarious clashes and emotional confusion.

As Yeon San’s gaze toward Min Hak begins to change, the trailer teases a shift in their relationship—symbolized by a love code switching from “OFF” to “ON.” When Min Hak narrates, “Even without much data, I think I can tell what it’s like to like someone,” the two share a heart-fluttering moment that ignites curiosity and excitement for their budding romance.

Watch the adorable trailer below:

“LOVE.exe” will premiere on November 13.

