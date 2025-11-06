Jeon Do Yeon And Kim Go Eun’s New Drama “The Price Of Confession” Confirms Premiere Date With New Poster And Teaser

The upcoming drama “The Price of Confession” has unveiled its premiere date along with a poster and teaser!

“The Price of Confession” is a mystery thriller that follows Yoon Soo (Jeon Do Yeon), a woman accused of murdering her husband, and Mo Eun (Kim Go Eun), a mysterious figure known as a witch. The series marks Jeon Do Yeon and Kim Go Eun’s first reunion in 10 years since the film “Memories of the Sword.” The drama also stars Park Hae Soo and Jin Sun Kyu.

The newly released poster captures Yoon Soo and Mo Eun both dressed in prison uniforms. Yoon Soo is seen pressing her ear against the wall as if trying to hear something from the other side of the wall, while on the other end, Mo Eun sits on the ground with her head resting against the wall, wearing a sorrowful expression.

The accompanying teaser begins with Yoon Soo calling emergency services to report that her husband has been injured and is bleeding out. The video then cuts to her husband’s funeral. Following the funeral, Yoon Soo is questioned as a suspect. During her interrogation, she shocks the police with her nonchalant attitude. First, she asks for a mild coffee, then casually mentions watching the series “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” remarking that every murder investigation in the show always starts with the victim’s family members. Her unsettling calmness and inexplicable smiles make the police increasingly suspicious of her.

Although Yoon Soo insists on her innocence, she is sentenced to prison, where she meets Mo Eun, who offers to confess to killing her husband in exchange for something. However, the two seem to have a falling out, as one scene shows Yoon Soo slapping Mo Eun with an angry expression. The teaser ends with the chilling line, “We will end up doing this crazy thing,” heightening curiosity about what the “crazy thing” the two women will do together might be.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Price of Confession” will premiere on December 5.

In the meantime, watch Jeon Do Yeon and Kim Go Eun in “Memories of the Sword” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Kim Go Eun in “Yumi’s Cells 2” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)