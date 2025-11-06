Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, And Jin Seo Yeon’s Nights Over Drinks Reflect The Gap Between Their 20s And 40s In “No Next Life”

TV CHOSUN’s upcoming drama “No Next Life” has unveiled new stills of Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon sharing drinks across two different timelines—their carefree 20s and their reflective 40s!

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As they each take on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Kim Hee Sun plays Jo Na Jung, a former top home shopping host who once earned a six-figure salary but is now a stay-at-home mom raising two sons. Han Hye Jin plays Gu Joo Young, an art center planning director who appears to have it all but secretly struggles to have a baby with her asexual husband. Jin Seo Yeon plays Lee Il Li, a magazine editor who remains single but still clings to her romantic ideals about marriage.

The newly released stills juxtapose the trio’s past and present. In 2011, Na Jung, Joo Young, and Il Li gather at Il Li’s rooftop “Il Li’s Bar,” toasting to the future with radiant smiles and youthful ambition. In 2025, however, the same women sit together in a cozy living room scattered with children’s toys, quietly sharing drinks as they reflect on the bittersweet realities of adulthood and the paths their lives have taken.

“No Next Life” will premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

