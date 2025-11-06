Ha Jung Woo And Lee Ha Nee’s Suggestive Proposal Shakes Up Kong Hyo Jin And Kim Dong Wook’s Marriage In “The People Upstairs”

Ha Jung Woo’s upcoming directorial film “The People Upstairs” has released new stills!

“The People Upstairs” tells the unpredictable events that unfold when a couple living upstairs (Ha Jung Woo and Lee Ha Nee) and a couple living downstairs (Kong Hyo Jin and Kim Dong Wook) sit down for an awkward dinner after a series of nightly noise disputes between floors.

The newly unveiled stills capture the subtle yet palpable tension between the upstairs couple, Mr. Kim (Ha Jung Woo) and his wife Soo Kyung (Lee Ha Nee), and the downstairs couple, Jung Ah (Kong Hyo Jin) and Hyun Soo (Kim Dong Wook), teasing the complex dynamics at play.

What begins as a seemingly ordinary dinner quickly takes an unexpected turn when Mr. Kim puts forth a bold and provocative proposal—sparking a series of candid, boundary-pushing conversations.

While Hyun Soo appears visibly uncomfortable, his wife Jung Ah shows growing curiosity about the experience being proposed. Meanwhile, Soo Kyung seems intrigued by her husband’s idea, hinting at the start of an honest and daring exploration of adult relationships.

“The People Upstairs” will hit theaters across Korea on December 3.

